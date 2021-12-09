FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 5, Golden Bear Therapy Partners proudly announced their acquisition of the physical therapy department of Orthopedic Associates.
Orthopedic Associates was formed in 1976 and has evolved into an impressive team of ten board-certified physicians. This leading Texas group provides musculoskeletal, surgical, imaging and physical therapy services. Through this transaction, Orthopedic Associates has identified Golden Bear Therapy Partners as the brand they entrust to continue the delivery of exceptional therapy outcomes.
Golden Bear will take a partnership approach to expand on the tradition of excellent service exemplified by the existing OA therapy staff.
"It is my pleasure to welcome the Ortho Associates therapy team to Golden Bear Therapy Partners' growing network," said Brent Mack, CEO of Golden Bear. "The Ortho Associates team is a group of dedicated and caring therapists who serve their community with excellence, and we are thrilled to have them join our family."
Founded in 1981, Golden Bear Therapy Partners celebrates 40 years of working in rehabilitation and wellness. With an extensive network of over 110 clinics across 5 states, Golden Bear works to help clinics and wellness centers deliver exceptional patient care, enhance skill sets, and become part of a strong community of industry-leading professionals. Golden Bear seeks to partner with passionate and successful private practice owners in the physical therapy industry. To learn more, please visit http://www.gbtherapypartners.com.
