SAN ANTONIO, Texas., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Letters from Sadie: Letters Written by Sadie Claire (Marcum) Montgomery from the Norton, Kansas, Tuberculosis Sanatorium (1932–1933)" by Darla Hedrick Quinn is a true compelling story told through a collection of letters written in the depths of the Great Depression from 1932 to 1933. The book tells the story of Sadie, a wife and a mother and shares the feelings of faith, separation, fear, hope and love that she experienced while suffering from a debilitating illness. The memoir chronicles part of one woman's life events by demonstrating a love for family and portraying opportunities for advocation for an ill or elderly family member requiring assistance. It also provides a historical glimpse into the lives of a poor farm family living in Southeast Kansas.
Quinn served as the primary caregiver for her mother for eleven and a half years while her mother was a resident at assisted living facilities in Parsons, Kansas, and San Antonio, Texas. In 2020, one month after entering isolation due to COVID, her mother died. Following that, Quinn came upon a collection of photographs and letters written by her grandmother to her mother's family while at the Norton State Tuberculosis Sanatorium in Norton, Kansas. The author Quinn composed this collection along with a useful caregiver's guide and created "Letters from Sadie."
"This book is a tribute to her grandmother and her mother. Sadie's letters were sent to the family in the 30's while she was in a tuberculosis sanitarium. They are beautiful and heartwarming as well as sad. Her baby is little Mary- Darla's mother. Sadie loved her husband and 5 kids. Her letters outline the concern for her family as well as her loneliness. She tried to stay positive and hopeful. Given our Covid-19 situation- it's all too relevant. Darla also adds at the end some very helpful tips from her experiences these past few years in dealing with selecting care for the elderly. It's a beautiful testimony and a read not to be missed."
"Letters from Sadie" is a touching and relatable story about a woman's struggle with tuberculosis, her family and faith. Readers will witness an important part of history through the eyes of Quinn's grandmother. Ultimately, the book honors Sadie's life and shines a light on an infectious lung disease that took the lives of many individuals over the centuries and remains a top killer in the world today.
About the author
Darla Hedrick Quinn earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Kansas and her executive Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University St. Louis, Missouri. In 2008, she retired as Executive Director and Project Manager at AT&T after thirty-one years. Quinn is a keen book reader and photographer. She enjoys traveling, hiking, and golfing. Quinn currently resides with her husband, Francis, and their toy schnauzers, Turner and Hooch, in San Antonio, Texas.
