DALLAS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas trial lawyers Frank Branson and Debbie Dudley Branson of The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson have been honored among an elite group of 500 attorneys in the country in the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list.
Mr. Branson and his trial team represent clients in a variety of personal injury cases across the Southwest, with major wins involving transportation crashes, oil field accidents, and serious injuries resulting from defective products and reckless or negligent corporate practices. In the last six years, Mr. Branson and his attorneys have had four verdicts recognized by VerdictSearch among the Top 100 in the nation.
This is the latest in a line of industry awards for Mr. Branson and his firm. Earlier this year, D Magazine named him to the Best Lawyers in Dallas list for the 20th year. For the past two years, his firm has been recognized by the National Law Journal and The National Trial Lawyers as the Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year for product liability litigation. Mr. Branson has also been named to Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," The National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."
In addition, he is the recipient of the Belli Society's Mel Award and the Southern Trial Lawyers Association's "War Horse" Award. In 2019, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association honored Mr. Branson with its Lifetime Achievement Award while the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association named him among its Living Legends. He has been named among the Super Lawyers Top 10 lawyers in Texas every year since 2007 and honored among the Texas Super Lawyers Top 100 annually since 2003.
Ms. Branson is a key member of the trial team, employing innovative thinking and a compassionate approach with clients on a full spectrum of cases. In addition to Lawdragon, Ms. Branson has earned repeat honors by Thomson Reuters/Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, and The Best Lawyers in America, among others. She has held numerous leadership positions within governmental, political, business and legal organizations on the national and regional level, including serving as past Chair of the Board of Managers at Parkland Health & Hospital System.
The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list is developed by researching top verdicts and settlements and through interviews conducted with other attorneys nationwide. Within the survey, these lawyers recommend those peers whom they admire and would hire in a personal legal matter.
The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.
