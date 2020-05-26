- Technology: BBVA USA developed an online application portal in just three days to expedite PPP applications - One of first banks: BBVA USA was one of the first banks to open for applications - Volume of PPP lending: BBVA USA, a preferred SBA lender, lent in less than 60 days what it might typically do over the course of ten years - Jobs impacted: BBVA USA impacted an estimated 360,000 jobs through its Paycheck Protection Program results