GRAPEVINE and ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry offers an unmatched level of psychiatric expertise. The new revolutionary treatment, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), is expanding to Grapevine and Allen, Texas the first week of April 2022.
We offer patients their very highest chance of successful depressive symptomatic relief through the latest, most advanced, FDA-cleared, non-medicinal treatment solution. Proven safe and effective with over 1 million treatments in the US, Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) offers patients a new beginning with a safe, non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic fields directed right to the brain's mood center.
Cindy Stene, Chief Operations Officer at Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry, Dallas, began with the Dallas operation in May 2021. "We have seen life-changing results with our Dallas patients and are excited to offer this amazing therapy option to other surrounding DFW communities."
Cindy is a native Texan and has lived in the Grapevine, Texas area for over 30 years. "Expanding TMS to Grapevine and Allen, TX is a special opportunity to offer a cutting-edge solution to those suffering from MDD, anxiety, PTSD, Tinnitus, Suicidal Ideation, and/or Headaches. TMS treats many symptoms, and we can't want to get the word out to help as many patients as we can".
Our multi-dimensional therapy clinics offer 40-minute psychiatric evaluations by skilled licensed psychiatric providers, including a free consultation and hands-on experience with our TMS treatment device. We also have licensed therapists available for talk therapy.
During a TMS Treatment, the electromagnetic currents stimulate nerve cells, activating regions of the brain that have become less active. In only 4-6 weeks, TMS can help rebalance brain chemistry, improve overall mood, concentration, energy levels, sleep quality, and even allow patients to see brighter colors!
If you suffer from depression or anxiety or would like to know if you are a candidate for TMS Therapy, please visit our website and take our short assessment. Identifying whether or not treatment may be right for you will make it easier for you to make a decision.
The brand-new locations will open the first week of April 2022. Most insurances are accepted. Call now and book an appointment at (888) 503-1549.
New location addresses:
Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry, Grapevine
1643 Lancaster Dr. #201 Grapevine, TX 76051
(Located in Clearview 1 across the street from Baylor Hospital)
Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry, Allen
1101 Raintree Circle #210 Allen, Texas 75013
(Located in Twin Creeks Medical Center 1)
