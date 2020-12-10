AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) has been named to Modern Healthcare's 2020 list of the "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare." The annual ranking recognizes individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the health care sector. According to Modern Healthcare, the 2020 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare found ways to help their colleagues and organizations through unprecedented hardships. Its readers selected the most innovative and resilient candidates who influenced the course that health care took during a global crisis and used current events as an inspiration to do better. AANP applauds the nation's frontline health care workers, including nurse practitioners (NPs), who received the top honor on the 2020 list in recognition of their outstanding efforts on behalf of patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Other top recipients included policymakers, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., leaders of professional health care provider organizations, insurer and health system CEOs and others.
"It's a personal and professional honor to be included on Modern Healthcare's list of the '100 Most Influential People in Healthcare' along with many talented colleagues across the health care sector — including NPs and other health care providers working on the front lines," said Sophia Thomas, president, AANP. "This honor reflects the selfless efforts of AANP members who have sacrificed so much in 2020, combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining access to health care for patients during this difficult time. I'm incredibly proud of our collective efforts and achievements on behalf of patients and the profession during the past year," added Thomas.
Thomas is a family and pediatric NP based in New Orleans who practices at a federally qualified health center. As president of AANP, she has advocated for expanding health care access and choice for the nation's patients and empowering NPs to practice at the top of their profession.
