DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneSource Virtual (OSV), a leading provider of deployment, application support, and Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) solutions for Workday customers, is proud to announce that Courtny Cloeter has joined the Dallas-based company as its new chief revenue officer.
Most recently the CRO for Asurint, Cloeter brings more than 30 years of business management experience to the role, including senior leadership experience with Mercer, Ceridian, and AchieveGlobal. At each of his previous positions, Cloeter has gained deep experience with all aspects of business development and client retention in the areas of HR consulting, HCM applications, and business process outsourcing.
For OSV, Cloeter's addition to the company represents a clear commitment to being the best service provider in the Workday ecosystem.
"Making the day more doable for our customers starts with making sure our teams are fully aligned and prepared to deliver the best customer experience," says OSV CEO Trey Campbell. "Courtny's blend of passion and experience makes him the perfect choice for this task, and we're very excited about what his addition to the company will mean for our operations and our customers."
"I'm incredibly honored to be joining OSV as their new CRO," Cloeter says. "Their reputation as a leading Workday service partner is well known. I'm looking forward to putting my experience to work bolstering that reputation and the company's ability to serve customers on a global scale."
ABOUT ONESOURCE VIRTUAL
OneSource Virtual (OSV) is the Workday partner that has helped more than 1,300 companies with everything from deployment to maintenance to payroll and more—all to make the day more doable. Founded in 2008, OSV pioneered Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and has become the leading provider of automated solutions for organizations of all sizes using Workday, delivering services with unparalleled choices, unwavering commitment, and uncompromising care. OneSource Virtual's global headquarters is located in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations across North America and Europe. OneSource Virtual: let's make the day more doable. Find your company's solution at http://www.onesourcevirtual.com.
