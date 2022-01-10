HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Minji Hong to the position of President, APAC. In this role, Minji will guide the company's strategy for business development and provide support to its eight offices in the APAC region.
"Smith continues to strengthen its impact across the region and around the world, particularly in times of imbalance in the supply chain," said Minji. "I am excited to help accelerate Smith's initiatives for continuous improvement and advancement as President, APAC."
She is taking on this role alongside Kent Pang, who also holds the same title. Minji and Kent both previously served as Smith's Vice President, APAC since 2017. They will work together under Choon Byun – Chairman, APAC – to bolster Smith's presence in the region and cultivate opportunities for dynamic growth worldwide.
Minji joined Smith as a sales representative in 1998 and helped to establish the company's Seoul office. She was later named the location's general manager and has consistently been among Smith's top salespeople throughout her tenure.
"Minji has fostered a culture of ambition and dedication within the Seoul office and greater APAC region, and she has built innumerable deep and long-lasting relationships with customers and colleagues alike," said Bob Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. "Her entrepreneurial spirit and energetic ingenuity will help propel Smith's unmatched, customer-centric services to new heights and cement our standing as the world's leading independent distributor of electronic components."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $1.39 billion in 2020. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
