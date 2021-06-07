DALLAS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), a US-based automaker manufacturing breakthrough electric vehicles, will host an investor relations day on June 17, 2021. The event will provide insight into the company's vision to bring electric vehicles to everyone by focusing on use cases and increasing owner productivity while simultaneously generating multiple revenue touchpoints throughout the full vehicle lifecycle. Registrants will hear from: Tony Aquila, Chairman & CEO; Pete Savagian, CTO; Mark Aikman, CMO; Christian Treiber, SVP Global Customer Journey & Aftersales; Sohel Merchant, VP Vehicle Architecture and Richard Kim, VP Design, among others. In addition to presentations, registrants will receive an introduction to the company's proprietary technology, have an opportunity to see the vehicle family and participate in a Q&A session. In-person attendees may participate in supervised ride and drive experiences. The hybrid virtual and in-person event will take place in Dallas, TX and will be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to register at CanooIRDay.com.
About Canoo
Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 500 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com.
