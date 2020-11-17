DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is excited to announce that they have expanded their sales & operations team in the Texas marketplace to keep up with current and anticipated growth of their Motive Power, Telecom, & Critical Power Divisions. The expansion of Alpine's presence within the state of Texas has led to the addition of three new sales representatives, four technicians, and a new territory manager. Alpine has secured a larger facility in Dallas, TX to keep up with the growth. Alpine has also invested in new vehicles, tooling, materials, and equipment for their Dallas and Houston facilities.
Alpine's Critical Power and Telecom Business has been operating in Texas since 2000, and their Motive Power business began operating in the region a little over a year ago. Alpine provides their solutions throughout all of Texas including the major metropolitan areas of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, and El Paso.
Wyatt Doyle, Alpine's Texas Motive General Manager says: "Alpine is continuing to invest in our sales, administrative, and service organization to support our expansion within the Texas market. Alpine is committed to providing our current and future customers with best-in-class motive power, telecom, and critical power solutions."
About Alpine Power Systems
Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in motive power, telecom, cable, and critical power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing company supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.
