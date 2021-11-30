RICHMOND, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haven Dentistry provides the very best in comprehensive dentistry. This clinic has recently earned the title of 2021 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate exceptional, reputable dentists and physicians in their area. The staff members at Haven Dentistry in Richmond all strive to make the dental experience as comfortable and enjoyable as possible, building strong connections with patients during every visit. The extra effort has paid off, as the wonderful patient reviews and testimonials have helped the practice earn the distinction of being recognized as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Richmond Dentist.
Haven Dentistry offers a wide selection of services for the entire family's oral health needs in the Richmond, TX, area. Dr. Lee Huynh and Dr. Toan Van welcome kids, teens, adults and seniors with quality dental services to keep smiles of all ages healthy and beautiful. Patients can receive general and preventive care at their state-of-the-art office in Richmond, TX. The dental team performs routine checkups and cleanings, as well as tooth repairs for decay, injuries and disease. Whether patients need a cavity filled or a root canal to save an infected tooth, the compassionate dental team is there to help. The clinic leaves room in their schedule to handle dental emergencies and can often see patients the same day they call for urgent dental care needs. On top of general dental care, Haven Dentistry also offers cosmetic services to improve smiles and restorative dentistry to maintain smiles. Their services include custom dentures, dental implants and implant-supported dentures, dental bridges and ceramic crowns, teeth whitening, smile makeovers with porcelain veneers and sedation dentistry. Haven Dentistry believes everyone should be able to afford quality dentistry. The clinic accepts most insurance plans and offers payment options to make dental care affordable.
"Providing exceptional care for patients in Richmond area is our top priority, and we are so thrilled to be recognized by Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Lee Huynh
More about Haven Dentistry:
For the very best dental care in the Aliana and Richmond, TX, area, visit the professionals at Haven Dentistry. They offer cosmetic, restorative, emergency and general dentistry and provide advanced dental care services in a relaxing, family-focused environment. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call (832)-345-5165 or visit http://www.havendentistrytx.com.
Media Contact
Kacie Baldevia, Haven Dentistry, (832) 345-5165, kbaldevia@transcendentalagency.com
SOURCE Haven Dentistry