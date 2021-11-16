AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Tracy Hartzler, president of Central New Mexico Community College, was appointed as Chair of the Unmudl Steering Council. Since the founding of Unmudl two years ago, Lee Lambert, chancellor and CEO of Pima Community College, has served as the inaugural Chair and drove the design and development of Unmudl.com.
"Two years ago, I took a chance on Parminder and the team at Unmudl, and I'm certainly glad I did," said Lambert. "We were ahead of our time, pushing forward innovation and change at the community college level. I leave the reins of success to a true colleague and friend in President Hartzler."
Lambert has been in the chancellor and CEO position since 2013 and has long held that community colleges such as Pima are instruments of social justice and are uniquely positioned to address systemic educational and economic inequity.
"We will forever be grateful to Chancellor Lambert for his founding role as the inaugural chair at Unmudl, and are now excited to welcome President Hartzler to the top community college leadership position at Unmudl.com," said Parminder Jassal, president and CEO of Unmudl. "The primary purpose of the Unmudl Steering Council is to safeguard the future-focused Unmudl vision and values while driving the learner journey in the Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace. Lambert and Hartzler were both selected purposefully, to do just that."
As Chair of the Unmudl Steering Council, Tracy Hartzler will be leading community colleges into the next phase of Unmudl's development by streamlining connections between working learners and employers and increasing social and economic impact for both. The Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace is best known for its coast-to-coast network of leading community colleges that have created a network to support learners and employers with minimal administrative overhead.
"Millions of Americans are seeking ways to quickly gain skills that will improve their career prospects and they are looking to community colleges across the country to provide faster, more flexible, and affordable upskilling and reskilling opportunities," said Hartzler. "Unmudl and our community college members are leading the charge as we deliver a skills-to-jobs marketplace of trainings that help learners take advantage of the economy's shift to skills-based hiring. I'm honored to be serving as the next Chair of the Unmudl Steering Council and I'm excited to work with employers and college leaders to advance the cause and the vision of Unmudl."
Hartzler, president of New Mexico's largest community college, has served the public sector for more than 25 years in education, government, and policy roles. Since 2011, Hartzler has played a significant role in shaping postsecondary education in New Mexico. In September 2021, she was selected as one of 25 community college presidents nationwide by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program to participate in the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship. The program supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they aim to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
Hartzler earned her Juris Doctorate from the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America. She earned her Master of Education Degree from the University of Virginia with highest honors, and she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from Saint Mary's College in Indiana. She is a member of the New Mexico, Indiana (inactive), and District of Columbia Bars.
"We are 100 percent behind President Hartzler's vision for the future and look forward to bringing it to life under her leadership over the next two years," said Jassal.
# # #
About Unmudl
Unmudl is a Skills-to-Jobs™ Marketplace that connects learners and employers via a coast-to-coast network of leading community colleges. Through Unmudl, learners easily access courses and short-term credential programs that lead to jobs and credentials. These jobs pay family-supporting wages and contribute directly to the country's economic growth and recovery. Employers use the Unmudl marketplace to source highly skilled and diverse talent directly from courses and community colleges. Learn more about Unmudl at unmudl.com.
Media Contact
Julian Alssid, Unmudl, 401-658-6855, jalssid@unmudl.com
Lucia Weathers, Weathers Strategy Group, 317-732-1911, Lucia@WeathersStrategyGroup.com
SOURCE Unmudl