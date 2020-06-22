HOUSTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces the release of its 2019 Sustainability Report. It highlights Kraton's successes and approach to driving integration of sustainability throughout the company.
"Kraton's commitment to sustainability at every level of the company strengthens our ability to help the growing market meet demands for sustainable solutions," said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "By collaborating throughout the value chain, we continue to deliver exceptional value through innovations that advance the bioeconomy and connect the circular economy."
The report covers the progress of Kraton's sustainability initiatives for 2019. This includes efforts to identify and prioritize key Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), commit to the United Nations Global Compact, deliver on a more comprehensive sustainability strategy, develop sustainability-related policies, and deploy the Responsible Procurement program to suppliers. Kraton now has the advanced sustainability management systems in place to receive the EcoVadis gold-level sustainability rating.
Kraton's 2019 Sustainability Report is prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. To view the report, visit sustainability.kraton.com.
About Kraton Corporation
Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesives, roads and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids, lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton and the Kraton logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.
