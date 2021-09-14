ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers can now experience convenience, inspiration, and affordability while shopping for high-quality home furniture and accessories. The expansive new location showcases the company's new brand identity, which incorporates specific collections that make it easy for shoppers to transform their homes to better represent the way they live. The new BT Furnishings can be experienced at the Arlington location near the intersection of South I-20 and Cooper Street, with additional locations opening throughout the DFW Metroplex in 2022.
During the grand opening events, shoppers will enjoy free Texas BBQ and family-friendly fun throughout the day. Meet "Spike" the mascot for Cleburne Railroaders and register for discounts, incentives, and once-in-a-lifetime sports experiences from local professional teams and players.
TEXAS RANGERS ULTIMATE 2022 OPENING DAY FAN EXPERIENCE GRAND PRIZE
- Four (4) Premium Opening Day tickets and one (1) Premium Parking Pass for Rangers Opening Day in 2022. Tickets will come with a food and beverage package for each individual to utilize for the full game.
- Batting Practice Viewing during pre-game
- One (1) 30-minute meet and greet with a current player for photos, questions, and autographs
- *Pending MLB Protocol for 2022
- One (1) Customized Rangers jerseys for each individual
- One (1) 30-min Rangers Captain Mascot visit in-game
- In-Store Registration Begins Saturday, September 18th Through Saturday, October 2nd.
- Grand Prize Drawing on Saturday, October 2nd at 3 pm.
- Must Be Present to Win
VIP PRIZE: FAN EXPERIENCE WITH CLEBURNE RAILROADERS
- Private Behind The Scenes Stadium Tour with Team Owner & Player
- Lunch with 1-3 Team Players
- Autographed Baseball
- Suite Tickets to 2022 Season Home Game
EVENT DETAILS
- Complimentary Texas BBQ by Chef and Pitmaster Michael Lane of OAK'D
- Smoked Brisket, Pork, and Chicken Tacos Prepared On-Site
- Bounce House and Inflatable Obstacle Course for the Kids
- Cotton Candy & Popcorn
- Fun Mirror Photobooth
- Pictures with Spike The Railroader
BT's commitment to making style and affordability easy for everyone, at prices that don't cost an arm and a leg, has proven to be a successful growth at the Dallas, Garland, and Plano locations. We're excited to bring that experience to the southwest portion of the DFW Metroplex.
BT Furnishings was established in Dallas in 1989 and has grown to 4 different locations in the DFW area.
ABOUT BT FURNISHINGS
BT Furnishings is a Dallas-based furniture retailer providing a large selection of home furnishings at an unmatched value, almost always in stock and with profound respect for the customers we serve. Founded in 1989, BT Furnishings is a second-generation, family-owned business and has 4 retail locations, with the newest location now open in Arlington, TX. For more information, visit http://www.btfurnishings.com
LOCATION & CONTACT
4915 South Cooper St
Arlington, TX 76017
(817) 246-9988
HOURS
Monday through Saturday from 10 am - 8 pm
Sunday 11 am - 6pm
FOR QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT LORI BARBER at 214-906-6633
Media Contact
Lux214 Media Group, Lux214 Media Group, +1 (214) 906-6633, lorib@lux214.com
