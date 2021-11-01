PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luminator Technology Group (Luminator), a global leader in mass transit technology solutions, announces the participation of its EMEA Software Development Team Leader, Patrik Nilsson, at the APTA TRANSform Conference & EXPO in Orlando, Florida, November 8-10. Nilsson will join transit tech leaders to discuss the use of innovative technologies that impact ridership, passenger information and safety. Luminator is also exhibiting at booth #1741.
Hosted by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), the TRANSform Conference & EXPO plays a pivotal role in connecting the industry to innovation in the public transportation industry.
WHAT:
APTA Solutions Learning Zone: Next Generation Passenger Information System Software Suite
In this session, Patrik Nilsson will discuss the value of using unified software, such as the Luminator Suite, to create workplace efficiencies, enabling employees to rapidly access relevant data and controls. The Luminator Suite has the capability to merge Luminator's passenger information and destination signage solutions into a single hub. Attendees will gain a better understanding of how the combination of real-time data and remote management both empowers transit agencies to quickly push real-time messages to riders, and identify, diagnose, and resolve errors from a single location, without having to dispatch a maintenance crew.
WHEN: November 9, 2021, 10:20-10:50 a.m. Eastern Time
WHERE:
The Orange County Convention Center, West Concourse
9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
APTA Solutions Learning Zone at booth #3261
WHO:
Patrik Nilsson, Team Leader Software Technology Development Center SW EMEA, has almost 20 years of experience as an electronic engineer and software developer. He has spent more than a decade working in the transit industry to improve efficiency and decrease overhead costs for transit agencies.
Live at the APTA EXPO, Luminator is demonstrating its industry-leading fleet and technology management solutions at booth #1741. Designed to enhance security, safety and provide real-time information for passengers on-board, conference attendees can experience INFOtransit systems integrated with the display of RoadRunner 4K resolution video. The company's bi-stable and solar-powered E-paper solutions will also be demonstrated, as will Luminator's rail solutions.
For more information about Luminator Technology Group please visit https://luminator.com
About Luminator Technology Group
Luminator Technology Group (Luminator) is a leading manufacturer of stationary and on-board passenger information systems, video security, air treatment and lighting solutions for global mass transportation applications. The company, founded in 1928, leverages its extensive engineering resources to develop solutions that increase intelligence, safety and efficiency for bus, rail and aerospace operations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.luminator.com.
###
Media Contact
RH Strategic for Luminator Technology Group, Luminator Technology Group, 2062641703, LuminatorPR@rhstrategic.com
SOURCE Luminator Technology Group