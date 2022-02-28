FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TECHPRO POWER GROUP INC., the parent company of Potomac Testing and Technical Diagnostic Services LLC ("TDS"), today announced the acquisition of Sentinel Power Services, Inc., including its subsidiaries Pencore Engineering & Consultants, LLC and Sentinel Field Services, LLC, a NETA accredited independent third-party electrical equipment testing, commissioning, and troubleshooting services provider.
Commenting on the announcement, Leah Clark, Executive Vice President of Sentinel Power Services, said: "TechPro Power Group is a strong partner that can help ensure Sentinel continues to grow, thrive and succeed in our industry for the long-term. We look forward to the many expanded opportunities our combined resources, experience and strength will bring for the benefit of our customers and employees."
Mr. Michael Kilpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of TechPro Power Group Inc., said: "Together with the Sentinel team, we wish to thank Greg Ellis, CEO of Sentinel Power Services, for his leadership and vision in helping to build a great company as well as his many decades of contribution to our industry. Sentinel's mission and core values are closely aligned with ours and we both pride ourselves on attracting, training, and developing the best engineers and technicians in the business. We wish Greg the best in his retirement and welcome Sentinel into our family of companies."
Sentinel Power Services, Inc. will continue to operate under the existing leadership of Leah Clark and her management team. Its company headquarters will remain in Tulsa, OK.
ABOUT SENTINEL POWER SERVICES
Sentinel Power Services, Inc. was founded in December 1998 as a switchgear repair and maintenance facility for industrial clients in the greater Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Sentinel transitioned to being a NETA accredited electrical equipment testing, commissioning, and troubleshooting services provider, as well as supporting its clients with large motor expertise. As the company expanded, engineering capabilities were added to address its clients need for power systems analysis and P&C engineering. Sentinel has developed into a multi-discipline design engineering firm offering a complete suite of solutions and services with hands-on experience and field expertise. Sentinel is now an EPC company and field service firm capable of handling front-end engineering, design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and lifecycle maintenance and testing solutions. The suit of service offerings gives Sentinel the capability to be a turnkey solutions provider. For more information, please visit http://www.sentinelpowerservices.com.
ABOUT TECHPRO POWER GROUP
Established in 2017, TechPro Power Group Inc. is a family of best-in-class companies providing electrical, instrumentation and control testing and start-up and commissioning services as well as electrical test equipment rental, sales, calibration and repair to the power, oil & gas, process industries and other industrial end markets. Its holdings include Potomac Testing and Technical Diagnostic Services, LLC ("TDS"). For more information, please visit http://www.techpropowergroup.com.
