HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. LawShield®, industry leader and America's largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense® coverage, will exhibit at the National Shooting Sports Foundation's 2022 Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 18-21. Find U.S. LawShield at the Sands Expo Center on Level 1 in Booth No. 41241. Visit U.S. LawShield during SHOT Show to learn why more than 700,000 responsible gun owners choose U.S. LawShield for their legal defense coverage.
"Our mission perseveres," said Kirk Evans, President of U.S. LawShield. "We call it 'Preserving Freedom for Good®,' and through our program, we educate our members in self-defense law, empower them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence, and protect them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense. The folks on our staff come from all walks of life, and we are all passionate advocates of the Second Amendment who believe in the right to keep and bear arms," he affirmed.
Founded by attorneys in 2009, U.S. LawShield protects and defends law-abiding gun owners from the legal fallout of using a firearm to defend themselves. "In the event of an emergency, our members have the peace of mind of immediate access to an Independent Program Attorney," said Evans. The company works with firearms dealers, instructors, and ranges to add value to members by providing gun owners education and knowledge on state-specific self-defense law.
U.S. LawShield member Jack Wilson experienced that reassurance on December 29, 2019, during an attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas. Wilson was an armed civilian leader of the church's security program when a gunman attacked his fellow churchgoers inside the sanctuary. "Within a matter of seconds, Jack stopped the killer and defended his friends and family through his life-saving actions," Evans said. "Even though the parties involved did not treat him as a hero, Jack's membership in the U.S. LawShield Legal Defense for Self Defense Program protected him from legal landmines the moment he fired his gun," added Evans. Learn more about Wilson's experience at uslawshield.com/jack-wilson-member-story.
"Many people don't consider the act of self-defense a crime," according to Evans. "However, chances are good that all involved parties will be part of an investigation, and charges against either side may result. In an instant, you may have protected the ones you love, only to find your freedom is at stake—forcing you to find, retain, and pay for a criminal defense attorney," he said. "As a member of U.S. LawShield, you have immediate access to an Independent Program Attorney in your greatest time of need."
Benefits of U.S. LawShield Membership
An Independent Program Attorney will answer emergency calls from members any time of day or night—whether at 3 AM on a holiday morning or during afternoon rush hour. Members speak with an actual attorney who provides critically important and timely professional advice with attorney-client privilege.
"Imagine having ALL attorneys' fees covered for self-defense," said Evans. U.S. LawShield coverage stands at the ready throughout the entire legal process. In some cases, the nightmare doesn't end with acquittal in criminal court—there may be appeals, retrials, or even civil lawsuits. "Uniquely, your U.S. LawShield membership is with you in both criminal and civil court," he stated. "No matter how much time it takes to defend your liberties in the courtroom, we have your back. There's no cap regarding attorneys' fees."
U.S. LawShield membership covers all legal weapons. No matter what a person uses to defend themselves, they are covered. And while gun laws everywhere are constantly changing, ignorance of them is not an excuse. U.S. LawShield offers members state-specific, members-only legal content not available anywhere else.
"A major focus for U.S. LawShield is education," said Evans. "We keep our members informed and empowered through our book series on gun laws, online resources, and in-person programs that feature experienced attorneys, firearms instructors, and self-defense experts." Members receive discounts through a national network of more than 6,000 affiliate gun ranges, gun stores, and retailers.
Customized Coverage
With U.S. LawShield, members receive affordable coverage for as little as $10.95 per month, plus the ability to customize their plan with meaningful, affordable, and exclusive added benefits to fit their unique needs. Add-ons include:
- Gun Owner Identity Theft Coverage
- Multi-State Protection (available in certain states only)
- Minor Children Coverage
- Bail Bond & Expert Witness Coverage
To learn more, visit U.S. LawShield at SHOT Show 2022 in Booth No. 41241.
About U.S. LawShield
Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good® by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry 2A Partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.
For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense Program, visit the website at http://www.uslawshield.com.
Media Contact: Kristi Heuring
Email: kheuring@uslawshield.com
