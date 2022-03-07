DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Controls & Solutions, a Dallas-based commercial building automation and HVAC distributor, has been recognized as the 2021 Honeywell Building Management Systems Distributor of the Year. The annual award recognizes the top-performing company in Honeywell's Authorized System Distributor (ASD) Program.
Distributors who participate in the Honeywell ASD program are evaluated annually across several key metrics. To qualify as a Honeywell Diamond Distributor, companies must achieve a minimum sales volume during the prior measurement period, provide superior value-added customer services, and earn a top-10 score on the Diamond scorecard, which measures both business results and product training and engagement. The top scored company is awarded the Distributor of the Year distinction.
"We are proud to be named the 2021 Honeywell Distributor of the Year," said Eric Chernik, CEO of Building Controls & Solutions. "We value our partnership with Honeywell and look forward to continuing to work together to provide value-added services, training and products to our customers across the country. We are humbled to win this award, as it is truly a team effort between Honeywell and BC&S on behalf of our customers."
With a relationship spanning more than 10 years, together Building Controls & Solutions and Honeywell have helped provide many customers with building management solutions.
"Honeywell values our distributors, and importantly, long-standing relationships like the one we share with Building Controls & Solutions," said Mike Garceau, GM of Distribution for Honeywell Building Management Systems. "BC&S set a high standard for ASD performance in 2021, growing their territory with aggressive business development efforts and strong customer support. We are happy to award them this honor and look forward to our continued partnership.
About Building Controls & Solutions
Building Controls & Solutions is a preeminent provider of energy management, building controls, automation, and gas detection solutions for the commercial HVAC community. In addition to product distribution, it offers customers in-market value added services, and smart path towards IoT and the cloud adoption. It has supply branches and operational support throughout the United States, including Arizona, California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Learn more at http://www.buildingcontrolsandsolutions.com.
Media Contact
Eric Chernik, Building Controls & Solutions, 1 214-390-6900, eric.chernik@building-controls.com
Megan McGovern, Honeywell, 404-216-6186, megan.mcgovern@honeywell.com
SOURCE Building Controls & Solutions