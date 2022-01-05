AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SigmaSense®, the global leader in touch sensing performance, announced it will be in Las Vegas for CES 2022 from January 5-January 8. SigmaSense will demonstrate the latest in high-speed, gaming-class touch performance, high hover, and capacitive imaging data. Demos include a sensor fusion touch controller built for automotive cockpit applications that can determine if touch interaction is initiated by the driver or the passenger. This industry-first touch sensor achieves the previously unimaginable for automotive design: improved infotainment design and user experience while simultaneously increasing automotive safety and lowering the cost and complexity of cockpit electronics. SigmaSense will also demonstrate touchless-touch, showing hover interactions reported at high speed (300Hz). Other technology to be demonstrated includes object recognition and a demonstration of touch interactions through water or bullet-proof glass.
"High-speed, robust touch in the harshest conditions and environments is what SigmaSense does best," says Rick Seger, CEO SigmaSense. "We have been working hard to bring the touch speed and quality synonymous with SigmaSense to new applications such as automotive interfaces, cockpits, and gaming tables. We are very excited to show SigmaSense's latest developments to the world."
SigmaSense is pioneering a digital transformation to Software Defined Sensing. The unique low-power, multi-frequency, current-driven analog to digital converters (ADC) have continuous driving and sensing of analog systems usher in unprecedented performance advantages. SigmaSense's robust touch sensing delivers 100 to 1,000 times better signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) than solutions currently available in the market when normalized for voltage and time. The speed and high SNR allow the touch sensing technology to work in the harshest and most challenging environments like rain or snow, even while wearing thick winter gloves.
The Society for Information Display recently awarded SigmaSense the esteemed 2021 Display Component of the Year Award for its advances in Software-Defined Sensing and how it is shaping the future of the global display industry.
Experience the future of sensing technology for yourself. Email info@SigmaSense.com to set up an appointment at SigmaSense's demo suite to experience the latest in touch sensing technology at CES 2022.
SigmaSense is pioneering a comprehensive sensing technology that delivers 100 to 1,000 times improved SNR performance previously not possible. SigmaVision™ capacitive imaging technology provides touch, pressure, and object detection to the sensing surface, enabling a new generation of perceptive devices that are interactive and engaging. SigmaHover™ provides a superior touchless experience for public displays and any other device that uses touch sensors.
