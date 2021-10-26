IRVING, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has formed a partnership with Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery of Newport News, VA. This is USOSM's first partner practice in the state.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM now has partner practices spanning 17 states: Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon and Virginia.
"We're excited to announce our first partner practice in the state of Virginia: Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery, which has a widespread reputation for exceptional patient care and integrity. Dr. Ray Lee and his team are highly skilled, trained, compassionate, innovative and enthusiastic. We're honored to partner with them," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
Led by N. Ray Lee, DDS, Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) services, with particular expertise in dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal, corrective jaw surgery and facial cosmetic procedures, as well as diagnosing and treating facial pain, injuries and fractures. Board-certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Lee has been in OMS private practice for more than 30 years. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, has written a variety of published papers and book chapters on OMS topics, and has lectured nationally and internationally on sleep related breathing disorders.
In addition, Dr. Lee is the designer and developer of the Genial Bone Advancement Trephine Surgical Procedure and the medical instruments used for the surgery in conjunction with Stryker Leibinger Corp. Dr. Lee also designed and developed the OSA Plating System in cooperation with the Osteomed Corporation.
"USOSM is a notable business expert with a network of some of the brightest minds our industry has to offer. Collaborating with them will be beneficial for us and for our patients. That is why I think this premier team will bring a superior level of care to the patients of Oyster Point Oral and Facial Surgery," said Dr. Lee.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM is a shared services organization that collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
