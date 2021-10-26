COLLEYWOOD, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This is my life and how, after I took it back from my captors to give it to my King where it belongs, I promised my King, that I would write down what I learned for others to gain understanding from what I've lived through. Consider it a pinky promise. Because, well, I am fairly well known, aren't I?" Max Jester states.
"Pinky Promises" (published by AuthorHouse) is Jester's personal memoir of what he has live through and how hope and faith saved him by the grace of God. It provides insight into a society bound by secrets and lying by omission for the all-mighty dollar. It is his story of survival and triumph overcoming adversity and always looking to the bright side and manifesting his dreams into reality so that many others may be strong enough to stand on their own two feet and set themselves free in the process.
"This book is told in first person about a topic that nobody wishes to revisit. It appeals to a large audience who believe in the system that is broken by design and enforced to create human slavery. Not many people have had such a cult-like following as I have and it is important to learn from when a gang of cowards wants to see someone suffer for their own enjoyment and celebration of mediocrity," Jester says.
When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Jester answers, "Learn to see past fake people in a society of blind sheep. Become enlightened through your own healing through becoming self-aware and always looking to the bright side. All things work together for the glory of the creator who already knows what the future holds. Have faith, believe in yourself. Know the creator is so much bigger than the mountains that stand in your way of reaching your destiny." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/815641-pinky-promises
"Pinky Promises"
By Max Jester
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 296 pages | ISBN 9781665536332
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 296 pages | ISBN 9781665536349
E-Book | 296 pages | ISBN 9781665536325
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Max Jester is a 5th generation illuminati by birth, and philanthropist by choice, conceived in the wealthiest suburbs of north Texas. His love for restoration fueled his desire to rebuild even the most complicated train wrecks. He loves putting all the pieces together, even the ones that are missing, becoming an alchemist by design. He has been a corvette technician, autonomous drone builder, commercial fisherman, single-handed sailor, and now a published author. These are his personal memoirs.
