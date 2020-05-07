FORT WORTH, Texas, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm (www.vertess.com), ranked #5 on Axial's (www.axial.net) recent Top 20 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks list, today announced the addition of a new business development team member, Matt Moebius. Matt has a long history in the home medical equipment (HME) industry, with experience in all aspects of the business from sales and operations to logistics and business development.
Matt's addition during the COVID-19 crisis is due to the continued activity VERTESS and its Managing Directors have seen over the last month. Recent significant decisions, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) removing non-invasive ventilators from the competitive bidding program, have changed the future landscape for many healthcare entrepreneurs.
"I'm enjoying the opportunity to reach out to folks I've known for years to discuss how they are faring during these unprecedented times. I appreciate the opportunity to discuss how to plan for changes in market, as well as to bring encouragement that there are plenty of options for business owners," Matt commented.
While there was some initial interruption and unpredictability in the market after the initial state-wide shutdowns occurred, there has been forward momentum in the past few weeks. As restrictions gradually lessen, VERTESS is expecting stalled deals to resume and activity to be robust throughout the remainder of the year.
"Although the M&A markets have been a bit choppy, we still see great prospects for 2020," noted Bradley Smith, VERTESS Managing Director/Partner. "We are excited to expand our team and, thereby, our reach to the healthcare community. As always, even during this extraordinary period, we are committed to ensuring owners achieve their desired goals and outcomes."
