BEDFORD, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONIT Home, a top-rated home service provider, has published an online guide reviewing solar incentives by state. The guide will help customers discover what incentives are available in their area. Customers can also learn how much they can potentially save when switching to solar. The online resource is free to the public and covers all 50 states, making it easy for anyone to access up-to-date information on relevant policies, certificates, and rights.
"The new solar incentives by state content piece and interactive webpage developed by the marketing team at ONIT Home is fantastic!" Nathan Herron, ONIT Home's Vice President of Marketing and Technology, said. "With several researchers and writers involved, the content took several months to complete and was worth every minute. This guide is extremely informative, and the interactive webpage is beautiful. It takes only a second to see the incentives your state has to offer, and customers can save big on their energy bills utilizing these incentives!
The interactive map of the United States on ONIT's guide lets users click on their state to view the different incentivized options available to make the switch to solar simple and more affordable for any budget. This includes easy-to-understand information on net metering, net billing, solar easement policies, solar loans, solar renewable energy certificates, special exemptions, and solar access rights.
Since 2021, ONIT Home has been helping families and businesses create a space they can enjoy. Started by Curtis Kindred and based out of Texas, ONIT installs security systems, water filtration systems, and solar panels for home. Other areas of focus include home and auto insurance, roofing services, and concierge for TV, internet, and utilities. Our certified technicians install our products nationwide. Whatever you need, we're ONIT!
