WEATHERFORD, Texas, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unrelenting stress is often considered a risk factor for such diverse conditions as colds, insomnia, migraine headaches, infertility, chronic pain, hypertension, and even heart-disease and cancer, to name a few. By helping to identify true sources of stress with an easy and fun multiple-choice assessment, The Rosch Stress Profiler (RSP) shows people how to manage stress before it leads to a serious health problem.
In just 15 minutes, the RSP will evaluate ten key areas of life including: anger, worry, fear, financial stress and time pressure. In addition, the RSP will show how well a person is doing with stress symptoms, stress outlets, social support and overall resilience. Armed with a better understanding of stress strengths and weaknesses, people can begin to make immediate changes in weak areas, while relying more on areas of strength to start living a healthier lifestyle, today.
The Rosch Stress Profiler was developed by a team of top experts led by the legendary stress scientist and author, Paul Rosch, MD, protégé of Professor Hans Selye, the father of the original stress concept, along with Dr. Maynard Brussman, EdD, a leader in executive coaching, and James Porter, MALS, a true pioneer who has developed numerous tools to help people understand and manage stress. This self-assessment is completely confidential, validated for reliability and certified by The American Institute of Stress. See below for a summary of the key findings that proved the RSP is a scientifically valid stress assessment.*
Two free gifts are provided with every order of the RSP: The Stress Management Journal and the audio A Day Away from Stress, both filled with dozens of tips and tricks for identifying, lowering and ultimately utilizing your stress in a positive way. Don't put up with unrelenting stress for one more minute. Order now to start a journey to a more peaceful and rewarding life. A $30 value, the RSP is now available through The American Institute of Stress for $19.95
Watch a video about the RSP: http://www.stress.org/product/rosch-stress-profiler
What People are Saying About the Rosch Stress Profiler:
- "We handed out Profilers to all 7,000 employees at NASA. It was a big hit." - Helen Shoemaker
- "The Profiler is the best stress test on the market today. Our employees love it." - Dr. Eric Gustafson
- "An effective and easy to use tool. It helps people understand their stress levels without a lot of psychobabble." - Dr. Robert Lynn
- "Have you ever watched a child skipping down the street and wondered: How did I go from feeling like that to feeling tired, achy and tense much of the time? You probably just chalked it up to aging or adulthood. But more often than not the real culprit here is stress." - Dr. Dan Kirsch
Validation findings: The temporal stability (test-retest reliability) and the internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha) of the overall scores on stress are excellent (r12=0.92 and a=1.95). Further, the temporal stability of the ten subscales ranges from very good to excellent (90.78 to 0.93), and the internal consistency of those subscales ranges from good to very good (0.69 to 0.84).
