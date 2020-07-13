IRVING, Texas, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the official arrival of triple-digit temperatures, TXU Energy is proud to launch its 22nd annual Beat the Heat program and events. This year, the company is expanding its efforts as more Texans face financial hardships related to the effects of COVID-19. With social distancing in mind, the 2020 program includes drive-thru distributions of new air conditioning units and fans, education on heat safety, easy-to-use tips for saving on energy costs, and information on financial assistance for TXU Energy customers.
"For more than 20 years, TXU Energy's Beat the Heat program has provided support to thousands of Texans. During a Texas summer, being comfortable in your home isn't a luxury; it's a necessity," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "This year, as the pandemic keeps people home during our hottest months, we are keenly aware that assistance for the most vulnerable has never been more essential."
TXU Energy's $100,000 contribution directly supports social service organizations assisting people across Texas. With additional donations to be distributed throughout the summer months, TXU Energy's initial Beat the Heat efforts include:
- Dallas – The Senior Source: $37,500 will go toward the purchase of air conditioning units for elderly clients in need of assistance. This donation helps The Senior Source surpass its fundraising goal of $25,000, bringing its total to $55,000. The sizeable donation enables The Senior Source to give away at least 225 air conditioning units this year. The drive-thru distribution takes place on July 18.
- Houston – BakerRipley: $10,000 will fund the purchase of 500 fans for neighbors across the Houston area. BakerRipley will distribute the fans, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, and heat safety tips during drive-thru food fair events on July 21 and July 30.
- Tarrant County – Meals On Wheels: $7,500 will help purchase air conditioning units, which will be distributed along with heat safety messages to seniors and homebound Meals On Wheels clients across Tarrant County.
- Abilene – United Way of Abilene: $4,000 allowed for the purchase of 200 fans, which were distributed at a June event.
Additionally, TXU Energy continues to provide bill payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy AidSM program. For over 35 years, these funds, donated by employees, customers, and the company, have been distributed by TXU Energy Aid partner agencies. For information on which social service agencies are providing assistance, Texans should call 211 or visit 211Texas.org and type "electricity bill assistance" in the search box.
About TXU Energy
More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004
Media
Jenny Lyon
214-875-8004
MediaHotline@txu.com
www.twitter.com/txuenergy
www.youtube.com/txuenergy
www.facebook.com/txuenergy