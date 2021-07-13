HOUSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xpediant Digital, the leader in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) to Veeva Integrations, announces a new product integration between XpConnect® Platform and Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service. This integration was built for those companies running AEM as a Cloud Service and require an ability to Integrate and Automate your AEM to Veeva ecosystem. This solution drives time to market and costs down from Creative Design through Publishing for email, web and IVA channel content. Now our products work across all Adobe AEM installations.
This is an important platform for our products to run in as we fully anticipate a much broader shift to this AEM Cloud Version, especially smaller Pharmaceuticals. Our XpConnect Platform can drive efficiency and cost improvements of up to 50%+ in our Digital Asset Supply Chain. Couple this with our XpOmniChannel Framework allowing the use of Adobe AEM on the Cloud as the single authoring platform for web (native), email, and Interactive Visual (Sales) Aid channels. In addition the benefits are truly game-changing for clients looking for innovation, savings and speed to market for their digital asset supply chain.
About Xpediant Digital:
Xpediant Digital is an innovative product and services firm rooted in the pursuit of digital asset ecosystem integration excellence in the Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences and Financial Services industries. We specialize in optimizing the digital asset supply chain with products and services, while also provide development and support services for Adobe AEM, Mulesoft and Boomi Services among many other platforms.
As a Certified Partner Adobe and Technology Partner for Veeva, we mix twenty years of experience, innovative thinking, and proven results to streamline processes, enable cost savings & maximize investments of our client's technology investments. Building lasting trusted relationships and providing fully transparent services is the hallmark of our model.
For more information, please visit http://www.xpediantdigital.com.
