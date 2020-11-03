HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of water management and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Holli Ladhani, President and CEO, stated, "While the third quarter was not without its challenges, based on recent discussions with our customers, I believe we've already seen the market bottom of the current downturn. We continue to closely monitor the global crude oil demand outlook, and though current market conditions remain challenging, we are experiencing significant ongoing positive trends, with activity levels having increased steadily over the course of the third quarter. We generally expect these positive trends to continue, and anticipate further activity improvements in 2021.
"Our revenue growth during the third quarter was driven by strong recoveries in our Oilfield Chemicals segment and our Bakken infrastructure, two businesses with high operating leverage, resulting in strong incremental gross margins quarter over quarter. And while we were unable to get back to breakeven EBITDA for the third quarter, we remain on an encouraging trajectory, reaching positive Adjusted EBITDA levels in September on a normalized basis. We remain optimistic about the future and are moving into the fourth quarter with steady momentum.
"We delivered our eleventh consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow, with meaningful contribution from working capital in addition to the team's disciplined restraint around capital expenditures. This resulted in cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, net of asset sales, of $19 million during the third quarter, for a total of $117 million through the first nine months of 2020. With $185 million of cash and cash equivalents at quarter end and no bank debt, we remain very well-positioned to navigate this downturn, and to capitalize on opportunities created by the current market dislocation and future recovery.
"Looking ahead, we are confident that we will identify opportunities to deliver clear shareholder value and enhance our market position, while protecting our strong balance sheet. At the same time, we are prepared to remain disciplined and patient to ensure we deliver value," concluded Ladhani.
Consolidated Financial Information
Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $101.2 million as compared to $92.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $329.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $36.3 million as compared to a net loss of $53.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Gross loss was $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a gross loss of $23.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and gross profit of $41.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Total gross margin for Select was (16.7%) in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to (25.7%) in the second quarter of 2020 and 12.5% in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization ("D&A") for the third quarter of 2020 was 6.9% as compared to 1.9% for the second quarter of 2020 and 21.1% for the third quarter of 2019.
SG&A during the third quarter of 2020 was $16.0 million as compared to $17.7 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $27.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. SG&A during the third quarter of 2020 was impacted by non-ordinary course bad debt reserve accruals of $1.1 million and $0.5 million of other non-recurring costs primarily related to the settlement of legacy legal claims relating to previously acquired businesses.
Adjusted EBITDA was ($4.7) million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to ($8.3) million in the second quarter of 2020 and $48.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of gross profit before D&A (non-GAAP measure) to gross profit (loss) and of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) to net income (loss).
Select's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter of 2020 includes $6.4 million of non-recurring or non-cash adjustments, including $1.6 million of other non-recurring charges primarily related to legacy sales tax audits of previously acquired businesses, $1.4 million of losses on asset sales, $0.7 million in lease abandonment costs, and $0.5 million in transaction costs. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $2.2 million adjustment.
Business Segment Information
The Water Services segment generated revenues of $54.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $55.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $196.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Water Services was 3.0% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 3.2% in the second quarter of 2020 and 21.9% in the third quarter of 2019. While revenues and margins improved off of monthly lows in the second quarter, quarterly revenues modestly declined sequentially while margins held relatively flat. Pricing pressures remain a challenge in this segment and the improving revenue trajectory in the third quarter was not able to fully make up for the strength of April revenues that began the second quarter.
The Water Infrastructure segment generated revenues of $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $64.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Water Infrastructure was 20.7% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 9.3% in the second quarter of 2020 and 26.9% in the third quarter of 2019. Sequential revenue increases were largely driven by increased volumes on the Bakken Pipelines, and gross margins were significantly improved due to the increased revenue weighting from the segment's higher margin businesses including the Bakken Pipelines and disposal systems.
The Oilfield Chemicals segment generated revenues of $30.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $67.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Oilfield Chemicals was 6.6% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to (6.8%) in the second quarter of 2020 and 15.6% in the third quarter of 2019. Revenues and gross margins improved significantly driven by improving demand for both the segment's completions chemicals and water treatment solutions.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $17.1 million as compared to $56.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $67.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2020 included a $26.0 million contribution from net working capital changes. Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 were $2.6 million, which combined with ordinary course asset sales during the quarter of $4.8 million, resulted in a $2.2 million positive cash inflow from investing activities during the third quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, net of asset sales, was $19.3 million during the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, the Company had 84,794,286 weighted average Class A shares outstanding and 16,221,101 weighted average Class B shares outstanding.
Total liquidity was $233.4 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $274.0 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the borrowing base under the revolving credit facility was $63.6 million and $214.6 million, respectively. The borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility was reduced by outstanding letters of credit of $15.6 million and $19.9 million as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $48.0 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to the $15.6 million of outstanding letters of credit. The significant reduction in the borrowing base since December 31, 2019 was driven primarily by the meaningful reductions in accounts receivables during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which represent the primary collateral for the borrowing base, due to largely successful collections efforts combined with significantly reduced revenue levels. Total cash and cash equivalents were $185.4 million as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $79.3 million as of December 31, 2019.
Conference Call
Select has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time / 9:00 a.m. Central time. Please dial 201-389-0872 and ask for the Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call, or listen to the call live over the Internet by logging on to the website at the address http://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-and-presentations. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 18, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13711684#. A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.
About Select Energy Services, Inc.
Select Energy Services, Inc. ("Select") is a leading provider of comprehensive water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergy.com.
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Water Services
$
54,516
$
196,782
$
259,834
$
619,388
Water Infrastructure
16,165
63,953
89,227
169,279
Oilfield Chemicals
30,561
67,932
122,705
197,762
Other
—
301
—
29,072
Total revenue
101,242
328,968
471,766
1,015,501
Costs of revenue
Water Services
52,861
153,741
235,989
472,013
Water Infrastructure
12,816
46,748
74,500
126,634
Oilfield Chemicals
28,558
57,357
110,996
170,935
Other
30
1,865
37
30,365
Depreciation and amortization
23,877
28,263
75,567
88,624
Total costs of revenue
118,142
287,974
497,089
888,571
Gross (loss) profit
(16,900)
40,994
(25,323)
126,930
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
15,955
27,280
58,902
86,953
Depreciation and amortization
685
952
2,204
2,858
Impairment of goodwill and trademark
—
—
276,016
4,396
Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment
—
49
7,910
942
Lease abandonment costs
672
238
2,493
1,494
Total operating expenses
17,312
28,519
347,525
96,643
(Loss) income from operations
(34,212)
12,475
(372,848)
30,287
Other income (expense)
Gain (loss) on sales of property and equipment and divestitures, net
891
(2,033)
(1,727)
(8,233)
Interest expense, net
(789)
(438)
(1,633)
(2,370)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
13
(59)
(6)
268
Other expense, net
(2,364)
(272)
(4,805)
(62)
(Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense)
(36,461)
9,673
(381,019)
19,890
Income tax benefit (expense)
201
(2,501)
495
(3,250)
Net (loss) income
(36,260)
7,172
(380,524)
16,640
Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,719
(1,793)
59,823
(3,926)
Net (loss) income attributable to Select Energy Services, Inc.
$
(30,541)
$
5,379
$
(320,701)
$
12,714
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Class A—Basic
$
(0.36)
$
0.07
$
(3.76)
$
0.16
Class B—Basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Class A—Diluted
$
(0.36)
$
0.07
$
(3.76)
$
0.16
Class B—Diluted
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
185,438
$
79,268
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,731 and $5,773, respectively
92,148
267,628
Accounts receivable, related parties
595
4,677
Inventories
34,366
37,542
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,815
26,486
Total current assets
332,362
415,601
Property and equipment
907,980
1,015,379
Accumulated depreciation
(538,380)
(562,986)
Property and equipment held-for-sale, net
—
885
Total property and equipment, net
369,600
453,278
Right-of-use assets, net
57,402
70,635
Goodwill
—
266,934
Other intangible assets, net
118,801
136,952
Other assets, net
2,468
4,220
Total assets
$
880,633
$
1,347,620
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
11,037
$
35,686
Accrued accounts payable
13,058
47,547
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties
300
2,789
Accrued salaries and benefits
14,811
20,079
Accrued insurance
10,227
8,843
Sales tax payable
678
2,119
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
13,296
15,375
Current operating lease liabilities
14,611
19,315
Current portion of finance lease obligations
304
128
Total current liabilities
78,322
151,881
Long-term operating lease liabilities
64,217
72,143
Other long-term liabilities
12,698
10,784
Total liabilities
155,237
234,808
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 86,824,127 shares issued and
868
879
Class A-2 common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 16,221,101 shares issued and
162
162
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
904,832
914,699
Accumulated (deficit) retained earnings
(299,264)
21,437
Total stockholders' equity
609,598
937,177
Noncontrolling interests
115,798
175,635
Total equity
725,396
1,112,812
Total liabilities and equity
$
880,633
$
1,347,620
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Nine months ended September 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(380,524)
$
16,640
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
77,771
91,482
Net loss on disposal of property and equipment
1,316
4,971
Bad debt expense
6,108
1,764
Amortization of debt issuance costs
516
516
Inventory write-downs
787
228
Equity-based compensation
4,058
11,874
Impairment of goodwill and trademark
276,016
4,396
Impairment and abandonment of property and equipment
7,910
942
Loss on divestitures
411
3,262
Other operating items, net
158
259
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
171,700
14,835
Prepaid expenses and other assets
11,761
9,774
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(58,160)
(18,727)
Net cash provided by operating activities
119,828
142,216
Cash flows from investing activities
Working capital settlement
—
691
Proceeds received from divestitures
197
24,927
Purchase of property and equipment
(19,100)
(86,374)
Acquisitions, net of cash received
—
(10,400)
Proceeds received from sales of property and equipment
15,854
13,958
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,049)
(57,198)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings from revolving line of credit
—
5,000
Payments on long-term debt
—
(50,000)
Payments of finance lease obligations
(189)
(743)
Proceeds from share issuance
59
110
Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests
383
(349)
Repurchase of common stock
(10,876)
(13,401)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,623)
(59,383)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
14
127
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
106,170
25,762
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
79,268
17,237
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
185,438
$
42,999
Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation and amortization (D&A) and gross margin before D&A are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income, plus interest expense, taxes and depreciation & amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus/(minus) loss/(income) from discontinued operations, plus any impairment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures and plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains). We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.
Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or gross profit before D&A in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit before D&A may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For further discussion, please see "Item 6. Selected Financial Data" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in thousands)
Net (loss) income
$
(36,260)
$
7,172
$
(380,524)
$
16,640
Interest expense, net
789
4338
1,633
2,370
Income tax (benefit) expense
(201)
2,501
(495)
3,250
Depreciation and amortization
24,562
29,215
77,771
91,482
EBITDA
(11,110)
39,326
(301,615)
113,742
Impairment of goodwill and trademark
—
—
276,016
4,396
Non-recurring severance expenses
—
—
7,168
1,680
Impairment and abandonment of property and
—
49
7,910
942
Yard closure costs related to consolidating
—
—
2,961
—
Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries
1,400
3,648
6,901
16,868
Lease abandonment costs
672
238
2,493
1,494
Non-cash compensation expenses
2,242
3,566
4,058
11,874
Foreign currency (gain) loss, net
(13)
59
6
(268)
Non-recurring transaction costs
527
2,025
3,150
3,099
Other non-recurring charges
1,622
—
1,622
75
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(4,660)
$
48,911
$
10,670
$
153,902
The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit before D&A to total gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a calculation of gross margin before D&A for the periods presented:
Three months ended,
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Gross (loss) profit by segment
Water services
$
(13,233)
$
(14,088)
$
23,622
Water infrastructure
(3,207)
(5,594)
10,796
Oilfield chemicals
(430)
(4,034)
8,140
Other
(30)
(3)
(1,564)
As reported gross (loss) profit
(16,900)
(23,719)
40,994
Plus depreciation and amortization
Water services
14,888
15,881
19,419
Water infrastructure
6,556
7,023
6,409
Oilfield chemicals
2,433
2,604
2,435
Other
—
—
—
Total depreciation and amortization
23,877
25,508
28,263
Gross profit before D&A
$
6,977
$
1,789
$
69,257
Gross profit (loss) before D&A by segment
Water services
1,655
1,793
43,041
Water infrastructure
3,349
1,429
17,205
Oilfield chemicals
2,003
(1,430)
10,575
Other
(30)
(3)
(1,564)
Total gross profit before D&A
$
6,977
$
1,789
$
69,257
Gross margin before D&A by segment
Water services
3.0%
3.2%
21.9%
Water infrastructure
20.7%
9.3%
26.9%
Oilfield chemicals
6.6%
(6.8%)
15.6%
Other
n/a
n/a
(519.6%)
Total gross margin before D&A
6.9%
1.9%
21.1%