DALLAS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is proud to announce the affiliation of Dylan Hale of Level Wealth Management. Located in Odessa, Texas, the new association brings another top advisor to the firm, adding $86M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.
Dylan Hale, president and financial advisor, graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Rangeland Ecology and Management with an emphasis on wildlife. Having been a member of the Midland, Texas Bomb Squad and Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, he came to the financial services world in an unconventional manner. Led by his desire to help people take the right steps in life, he took his training and pivoted over to helping people take the right steps towards their financial future. By transferring the skills of precision and attention to detail from his previous career over to his role as financial advisor, Dylan has been able to help the clients of Level Wealth Management stay on the right track to meet their specified goals.
Dylan's business partner and wife, Sarah Hale, serves as the firm's operations and administrative manager and as a registered senior administrative assistant. She is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies. Sarah has been in the financial services industry since 2008 and has a passion for helping clients get the right financial planning support through meaningful and practical communication.
"We are excited about our partnership with Prospera. The interactions with the back office, senior level management, and so many others have shown us a culture we are proud to be a part of. As we move forward, we are thankful to have the service and support we need to continue placing our focus towards the needs of our clients." – Dylan Hale
About Prospera Financial Services
Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.
Media Contact:
Tarah Mattia Williams
Senior Vice President, Marketing and Advisor Loyalty
Prospera Financial Services, Inc.
(972) 581-3015
Tarah.Williams@ProsperaFinancial.com
www.joinprospera.com