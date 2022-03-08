SAN ANTONIO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the nation's fastest-growing energy efficiency and solar energy companies, is making further inroads in the Lone Star State by opening a sales and installation office that will serve San Antonio, Austin and the surrounding areas.
The company will add up to 100 jobs in the coming months and will be hiring electricians along with sales, installation, and warehouse associates for its office in Seguin (2900 Huber Rd.), located approximately 35 miles east of San Antonio. The company primarily completes residential projects but also has a growing commercial division to serve the needs of business clients. It has installed solar panels on the stadiums or team facilities of five NFL franchises, one MLB team and one major college athletics program.
"We know that Texas is a hotbed for all renewable energy forms, including solar," POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller said. "We see the chance to be a big part of building that energy future for Texans and providing them with battery storage options that will help protect their families in case of untimely grid outages."
The company, which already does business in the Houston area, will be taking applications at its Seguin location.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Texas is projected to install more solar over the next five years than any state in the nation. Considering that less than 3 percent of the state's electricity is generated by solar, there is a large runway for this emerging technology.
Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as your electric bill), and once the financing ends, so does your payment for solar, allowing customers to "own their power."
Those interested in joining the San Antonio-area POWERHOME SOLAR team can apply for jobs at: http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or they can send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 2,100 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is ranked No. 520 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the fourth time in five years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
