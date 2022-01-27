HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage, Houston based full-service mortgage lender, gathered associates together to celebrate 2021 accomplishments at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel in The Woodlands, TX for their Annual Rally and InterLinc Family Foundation Gala on January 19-20, 2022.
The two-day event kicked off Wednesday evening, January 19th, with an Operations Appreciation Night inclusive of dinner, drinks and a team building cornhole tournament. Saturday morning, January 20th, team members enjoyed a breakfast buffet, vision casting session from CEO Gene Thompson and hearing from world-famous keynote speaker, Eric Thomas. Awards were given for customer service, branch production, originator production and employees of the year.
Adding a total of 166 team members and 12 branches in 2021, the 2022 Rally event was one of the largest ever and was the first Rally under CEO Gene Thompson's leadership.
"Our Annual Rally event is definitely the most-anticipated two days out of the year for the InterLinc family," says Thompson. "Gathering our team members from all over the country, together in-person, is truly unique and something that InterLinc prioritizes. This event is a key factor of the unified drive and success that we here at InterLinc experience year after year."
Perhaps the most anticipated part of the event was the Casino Royale Gala benefiting the InterLinc Family Foundation. Former InterLinc CEO and current Chairman of the Board, Jim VanSteenhouse, shared his redemptive story of a grizzly bear attack that changed his life and trajectory forever. Associates and guests enjoyed casino games and dancing to cap off two days of celebration.
What started as a bi-annual event in 2009 has grown to an annual celebration that employees from all over the company look forward to each year. This year was extra-special as the 2021 Rally was held virtually in January 2021 due to Covid-19. With the rapid growth InterLinc has experienced over the past two years, many team members met in person for the first time at the Rally event.
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 25 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
