SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valencia Hotel Group is proud to announce that three of their hotel properties, including Hotel Valencia Santana Row, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, and Cavalry Court were recognized as gold and silver badge winners by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in the USA 2022 lists as top luxury hotel offerings in their respective cities. The annual U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions taking into account reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings.
Hotel Valencia Riverwalk was ranked as #5 in San Antonio and #29 in Texas making this gem of a hotel a gold badge recipient. As described by U.S. News and World Report, "This trendy see-and-be-seen enclave on San Antonio's River Walk attracts the hippest and wealthiest lodgers. Dorrego's restaurant set the chic tone of the property, as stylish guests and locals sip impressive cocktails. The guest rooms are just as elegant: The European-style accommodations center around a cozy bed and feature deluxe amenities like flat-screen TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, Egyptian cotton linens and private bars."
Hotel Valencia Santana Row was named the #1 hotel in San Jose, California and recipient of the silver badge. U.S. News and World Report says, "Travelers describe this boutique hotel as cozy and romantic, and couples enjoyed bedding down in the trendy guest rooms, which are dressed in leather furnishings, custom beds and 50-inch flat-screen TVs. The free Wi-Fi access and business center make it easy to stay connected. When you're not out exploring the area or craving some alone time, visitors suggest indulging in drinks at the swanky Vbar or a meal at the on-site Cielo rooftop bar, open seasonally."
Cavalry Court was rated the #2 in College Station, Texas as the silver badge winner, According to U.S. News and World Report, "Across the street from Texas A&M University's campus, the Cavalry Court sits near the center of the action in College Station, Texas. There are numerous restaurants, shops and attractions within walking distance of this boutique hotel, and both Kyle Field (home to the Texas A&M Aggies football team) and The Golf Club at Texas A&M are less than 2 miles away. However, you don't need to leave this property for entertainment, as the hotel features an on-site bar and grill with live music in the evenings Thursday through Saturday. Cavalry Court also boasts an array of additional amenities, including a courtyard with pingpong tables and an outdoor pool with cabanas."
Roy Kretschmer, VP Of Operations for Valencia Hotel Group said, "Valencia Hotel Group has an intentional focus on our associates who are trained to deliver attentive and outstanding service. With pivotal moments in the hospitality industry over the past two years moving from less high touch and more high tech, we focus on training in a service-oriented culture. We proudly offer a sense of place at our hotels with unique amenities and exceptional locations providing an experience with the best that our cities have to offer that includes destinations providing an array of restaurant, retail and entertainment offerings."
Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The associates at Valencia Hotel Group are highly trained in a service-oriented culture and take pride in providing exceptional customer service to all guests. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes: Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, and The George™ in College Station, TX. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX and Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com.
