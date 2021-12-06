DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astrapi Corporation was one of ten companies selected by NASA iTech from over 100 white papers submitted to present Spiral Modulation to NASA technologists, subject matter experts and potential industry investors. Astrapi will be presenting Spiral Modulation as an advanced, enabling communications technology to accelerate Commercialization of Low-Earth Orbit satellites.
Astrapi is currently working with a Software Defined Radio hardware partner to demonstrate Spiral Modulation in a Ka-band radio that is radiation hardened and suitable for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) deployment. The miniaturized radio will have on-orbit signal processing capability and be suitable for LEO, MEO and GEO.
Based on a new generalization of Euler's formula, the foundational mathematics for the telecommunications industry, Astrapi has the ability to construct signals from the sum of complex spirals. This unleashes, for the first time, the ability to fully exploit the capabilities of a continuously non-stationary spectrum to transmit the same amount of data using ½ the signal power previously required. Conversely, Astrapi can also increase data throughput for the same signal power.
Lower signal power enables smaller power amplifiers, batteries and antennas, thereby reducing the size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) of the radio. That means lower cost and/or higher performance for LEO satellites, drones, tactical radios, sensors, and other devices.
Dr. Jerrold Prothero, Founder and CEO of Astrapi Corporation, stated "We are honored to be selected to participate in this prestigious event. Who wouldn't want to have some authorship in potentially assuring NASA mission success? Astrapi is excited to build a relationship with NASA and their stakeholders. Spiral Modulation and our derivative capabilities provide an opportunity to address communication link challenges for LEO constellations for commercial, government, and defense networks. There are other missions we may help enable, missions that are dependent upon the communication link to gather the massive amount of scientific data these missions will provide. Deep space and lunar missions are two examples."
"The NASA iTech showcase provides an opportunity for companies addressing NASA-relevant commercial markets to pitch to a diverse group of stakeholders that include NASA center chief technologists and other NASA subject matter experts, and potential investors in their fields," says Maxwell Briggs, acting program manager for NASA iTech. "We believe this coaching and networking helps build and support a community of innovators to improve the chances for their technologies to move into the marketplace, enhancing capability for both NASA and the country."
ABOUT Astrapi Corporation
Astrapi is the pioneer of Spiral Modulation, which opens unexplored areas for innovation at the core of telecommunications. Based on a new generalization of Euler's formula, the foundational mathematics for telecommunications, Astrapi provides fundamentally new ways to optimize the use of the spectrum, to secure signal transmission, and to measure power in a non-stationary spectrum. Astrapi is able to improve the trade-off between the four fundamental parameters in telecommunications: bandwidth, signal power, data throughput, and error rate. The resulting efficiency translates into higher spectral performance with more bits available at a lower cost. Currently Astrapi has fifteen US patents issued, with more pending and with corresponding international patent coverage. Further information at http://www.astrapi-corp.com
ABOUT NASA iTech
NASA iTech is an initiative by NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate and is managed by the National Institute of Aerospace (NIA) in Hampton, Virginia. NASA iTech, has issued a call for inventive technologies with both a commercial market path and application to NASA missions.
The focus areas for 2021 NASA iTech Cycle II are:
- Enabling Technologies for Commercialization of Low-Earth Orbit
- Hybrid Electric Aircraft Technologies and Alternative Fuels
- Physics-Based Machine Learning for Artificial Intelligence
- Technologies Using NASA Data to Foster Climate Resilience
An X-Factor Innovations focus area will also allow for entries that that could dramatically enhance NASA capabilities or missions or stimulate NASA-relevant commercial markets, but do not fit into the other focus areas in this NASA iTech cycle.
NASA iTech events give inventors and entrepreneurs across the U.S. the opportunity to showcase their innovations to a panel of subject matter experts from industry and NASA in front of an audience like no other. The NASA iTech Forum connects entrepreneurs to space industry experts and potential investors with the goal of shining a spotlight on innovations that could solve some of NASA's toughest technical challenges.
Innovators interested in participating in the 2021 NASA iTech Cycle II submit short whitepaper entries during the "call for ideas" window at NASAiTech.org. From these entries, NASA will ultimately select 10 finalists to showcase their innovative technology at the 2021 NASA iTech Cycle II Forum.
David Shaw, Astrapi Corporation, +1 (214) 210-3263, dshaw@astrapi-corp.com
Andy Roscoe, Astrapi Corporation, 202-345-3085, aroscoe@astrapi-corp.com
