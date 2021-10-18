HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sibme, an education software and services company, announces an online learning experience with Jennifer Abrams about the art of having difficult conversations—created for educators—this November. Abrams is an international educational and communications consultant for public and independent schools, universities and nonprofits.
"This is about how you can take responsibility for finding your voice in a growth producing way," said Abrams. "This immersive experience allows you to connect with a community and leaves you with a concrete way to go forward in your own work, regardless of your role in education."
Designed to empower educators and provide valuable insights into the art of having difficult conversations, the intensive three-week sprint takes a deep dive into the topics of Abrams' best-selling book, Having Hard Conversations. Whether it's with students, colleagues or families, educators often face situations where difficult topics must be addressed. The cohort provides educators with action plans and scripting tools for having those necessary—and difficult—conversations.
Between each live session, participants will engage in implementation practice, reflection and individualized coaching. There are three live sessions with Abrams, with one session each week from November 1–19:
- November 1 from 4:00–5:00 p.m. CDT
- November 8 from 4:00–5:00 p.m. CDT
- November 15 from 4:00–5:00 p.m. CDT
"A thoughtful and practical map for authentically engaging in and learning from having hard conversations," said Eleanor Drago-Severson, Associate Professor of Educational Leadership at Teachers College, Columbia University. "Abrams gently teaches us why having these conversations matter and how they can help us grow. Her work shines a light on the landscape of personal and professional learning from engagement in hard conversations."
Educators are encouraged to reserve their spots now. Those who sign up get access to Abrams and her book Having Hard Conversations, Sibme's co-facilitators and all of the course content for one year after the event. In addition, educators can earn 10 hours of CPE Credit for completing the cohort.
About Sibme
Sibme's mission is to impact student success by combining innovative, user-friendly technology solutions, implementation expertise, and ongoing support and partnership to connect educators and transform the way they learn and grow professionally. Sibme was founded in 2013 by David Wakefield, a Houston-area teacher. Since then, Sibme has helped thousands of current and future teachers in schools throughout the world. Sibme is proud to support the work of schools in major school districts and charter networks around the country. http://sibme.com/
