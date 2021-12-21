PLANO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics magazine. This award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global supply chain for cold food and beverages.
"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
Skyllful is the only digital adoption platform designed and built for mobile workers. Skyllful's on-demand and on-device app simulation training helps frontline workers learn and adopt the technology they need to get their jobs done. It helps ensure that frontline workers in the field can more effectively deliver essential products and services as part of the supply chain, such as truck drivers and delivery personnel, merchandisers, and warehouse workers.
Many companies in the cold food and beverage supply chain industry have begun to adopt new technologies over the last year and a half to help with supply chain issues and labor shortages. However, there is still a percentage that has not embraced new technology. With deep expertise in mobile technology and field deployments and decades of experience working with large mobile workforces, Skyllful understands that frontline workers have unique needs for learning and adopting increasingly sophisticated technology into their daily work. Skyllful works with companies to ensure that their workers effectively use the technology they need to do their jobs, resulting in organizations realizing the promise of their digital transformation initiatives.
"During such a tumultuous time for the global supply chain of the consumer packaged goods industry, we have made it our mission to empower the frontline workforce who feels the brunt of these issues daily," said Justin Lake, CEO of Skyllful. "We're honored to be named among other amazing companies working to improve the cold food and beverage supply chain."
The Food Logistics' annual awards program recognizes individual and corporate leaders in the food and beverage industry. Judging and criteria for this program include looking for solutions that solve the biggest challenges in the cold food and beverage supply chain and those that educate companies to embrace new technologies to progress the industry forward.
About Skyllful
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is based in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
Media Contact
