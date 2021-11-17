MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the growing chargeback management industry, there's a clear demand for data analytics tools that merchants can use to reduce the overall number of chargebacks they receive. A merchant's chargebacks contain valuable information about their customers, but many merchants find it difficult to obtain and analyze this information. Chargeback Gurus has always endeavored to provide merchants with the best information and analysis available, and VEDA takes that effort to the next level.
With VEDA, Chargeback Gurus provides merchants with a wealth of data and analytics customized to their individual needs. This empowers merchants to find inefficiencies in their operations, prevent chargebacks and prepare for predicted changes in chargeback trends that will affect their business.
The Advanced Dispute Intelligence provided by VEDA can be customized to display the information that's most relevant to the individual merchant, allowing them to break down and categorize the data any way they choose. VEDA's smart chargeback forecasting provides predictions about how that merchant's chargebacks might increase or decrease in the future. VEDA also includes revenue recovery predictions to give merchants an idea of how much money Chargeback Gurus expects to be able to recover for them.
In addition to the information provided through the online portal, VEDA can deliver customized monthly reports to executives who want to stay informed without getting lost in the details.
"Our goal is to take the pain out of chargeback management for our merchants and partners. Chargeback Gurus has been a pioneer in setting the standard in the chargeback management space when it comes to having the highest chargeback recovery and prevention rate in the industry. Our next-generation dispute intelligence platform, VEDA, will help our customers manage their chargebacks, fraud and cash flow," says Suresh Dakshina, President & Co-Founder of Chargeback Gurus.
VEDA will be available as an optional upgrade for Chargeback Gurus clients, enabling them to prevent fraud more effectively, optimize cash flow management and minimize revenue loss.
About Chargeback Gurus
Chargeback Gurus is a leading provider of chargeback management services, serving more than 3,000 merchants ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. With the widest range of available services and the highest recovery rates, Chargeback Gurus' bespoke solutions and white-glove service set the standard for the chargeback management industry. Over its seven years in operation, Chargeback Gurus has recovered more than $1.5 billion in revenue for its clients. For more information, visit http://www.chargebackgurus.com
Media Contact
Tyler DeLarm, Chargeback Gurus, 866-999-3758, win@chargebackgurus.com
SOURCE Chargeback Gurus