HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, is unveiling its REvolution™ rosin ester technology along with new SYLVALITE™ products.
"Kraton's latest innovations exemplify our commitment to deliver sustainable solutions for the industry," said Peter Migchels, Kraton's Marketing Director – Adhesives. "Our REvolution rosin ester technology offers a major step change for manufacturers looking to achieve light, stable hot-melt formulations with high biobased content. We believe it offers the best-in-class rosin ester technology and enables our customers to achieve their sustainability goals."
The REvolution rosin ester technology enables the development of biobased products with light color and oxidative stability. As a leading producer of pine-based chemicals with a global manufacturing footprint, Kraton uses this scalable, next-generation technology to develop high-quality, sustainable materials:
- SYLVALITE 2100 Rosin Ester Tackifier. Developed with Kraton's REvolution rosin ester technology, the product elevates the benchmark for the market by delivering a high quality biobased resin with lighter color and improved stability.
- SYLVALITE 9100 Rosin Ester Tackifier. Also developed with the new REvolution rosin ester technology, the product offers exceptionally light initial color and advanced stability – making it a viable biobased tackifier for premium hot-melt adhesives applications.
Kraton biobased tackifiers are the preferred chemistry for hot-melt systems due to their excellent adhesion performance on various substrates. They are used in a wide range of applications including packaging, labels and flooring adhesives. To learn more about these innovations, visit www.revolutionrosinesters.com.
Kraton will host a webinar about the REvolution rosin ester technology with Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI) magazine on Thursday, June 18. More information will be available in the coming weeks.
About Kraton Corporation
Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesives, roads and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids, lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo, REvolution and SYLVALITE are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.
Media Contact: Thao Pham; T: (281) 770-1380
Investor Relations Contact: Gene Shiels; T: (281) 504-4886