IRVING, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Hall, president and CEO of U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM), recently received the Patriot Award from the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which are under the U.S. Department of Defense. Established in 1972, the Patriot Award recognizes individual supervisors and their companies for "contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America's National Guard and Reserve force."
The Patriot Award honors individual supervisors and employers who are exceptionally supportive of employees who serve in the National Guard or Reserve, equipping them with the tools they need to serve their country and successfully transition back to their day-to-day workplace. This is accomplished through a wide variety of programs and incentives, such as flexible scheduling or supplemental support of family members.
"Supporting our active and reserve forces and our veterans is vital. I'm honored to help provide that support, and I'm deeply humbled to be recognized for it," said Hall. "Unfortunately, the general public only sees a glimpse of what our service men and women and their families go through to fight and provide our freedom, and there's a monumental gap between the support that's needed and what's available. Our armed forces need to know that when they're called to duty that they can count on us as individuals, as businesses and as a community to step up and take care of their needs and the needs of their families."
Hall was nominated for the honor by Dr. J. Michael Ray, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Oral Surgery Associates of North Texas (OSANT), a partner practice of USOSM. Dr. Ray served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1999–2010 and has served in the Navy Reserves since then. He currently holds the rank of Captain.
"Rick is actively involved with and gives generously to programs that support service men and women and their families. He's also very supportive of me personally as a reservist and of other reservists in our company," said Dr. Ray. "I nominated him for this award to thank and recognize him because of the significant difference he makes. This level of support is essential for being able to do what we do, and he understands that very well, having been a Marine himself."
"In a private practice, it's very hard to stay in business if you aren't physically in the office or the hospital, but as a Naval Officer, there are times when I have to be away," continued Dr. Ray. "I know that if I have to be deployed again, Rick Hall, OSANT and USOSM will stand with me, taking care of things here while I'm gone, and when I come back, helping make the transition as smooth as possible."
Hall is a former U.S. Marine, who is actively involved with the Folds of Honor and The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, nonprofit organizations that help provide the families of fallen and disabled service members and Marines with educational scholarships. In addition, Hall has more than 35 years of experience as a healthcare executive. He joined USOSM in 2018 as president and CEO, shepherding the company through its early growth and development. Hall holds a bachelor's degree in healthcare administration from Penn State and completed the executive healthcare program at Duke University.
About U.S. Oral Surgery Management: Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Massachusetts. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
