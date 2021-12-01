MELISSA, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melissa ISD has been working with WRA Architects on a new project for the high school. This project includes a four story CTE/Academic addition which will complete the third phase of the proposed masterplan for the campus.
Phase three of the high school design includes an educational space for approximately 2,026 students. This will bring the total functional student capacity of MHS to 3,032, with a max capacity of 3,500.
The public entry of the building will face west to Milrany Lane, while the student entry will be on the east façade toward the remainder of the campus. The new academic wing will be located on the north side of the existing academic building, along with a new student parking lot.
Within the educational space, plans call for core curriculum areas, including a media center (library), administration offices, multipurpose room, and core subject classrooms. In addition to core classrooms, there are plans to expand Melissa High School's CTE Program. The new CTE facilities include spaces for Technology labs, a Broadcasting studio, Fashion Design, IT Networking, Graphic Design, Engineering spaces, Health Sciences, Law Enforcement, a potential credit union branch location, and maker-space fabrication labs.
Outside of the CTE/Academic addition, phase three of Melissa High School will offer a new rehearsal gym that doubles as a storm shelter. This rehearsal space will be home to color guard, drill team, and cheerleading teams. This piece of the addition will be on the southeast corner of the campus, adjacent to the gym facilities.
Melissa High School will offer amenities for all students grades 9-12. Melissa ISD Superintendent Keith Murphy states "Melissa Independent School District is excited for the new CTE/Academic addition to the high school. We are dedicated to giving MISD students the best opportunities possible and believe that this addition will contribute to the bright future of our Cardinals." To accommodate the additional 2,026 students, the new CTE/Academic addition is planned to be approximately 205,000 square feet. The rehearsal space will be an additional 20,000 square feet and will double as an ICC-500 (2014) rated storm shelter to accommodate the additional students, faculty, and staff of this building phase.
View featured design video here: https://bit.ly/3lhrrWD
