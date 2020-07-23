- Extending Series A Preferred Unit Exchange expiration date from July 24th to July 28th - Expected second quarter 2020 net income of $46 million to $68 million and adjusted EBITDA of $63 million to $65 million - Revised full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA to a new range of $250 million to $260 million, primarily reflecting the impact from recent production shut-ins and an amended gathering agreement with a certain Williston customer - Reiterated 2020 total capital expenditures guidance range of $30 million to $50 million, including approximately $10 million to $20 million related to SMLP's equity investment in Double E - Scheduled second quarter 2020 earnings call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on Friday, August 7, 2020