HOUSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today two of its cement terminals in Texas achieved the ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a national recognition for conserving energy use at operations.
CEMEX USA was informed by the EPA earlier this month that operations at its De Zavala Cement Terminal, located in Houston, Texas, and Tyler Cement Terminal in Tyler, Texas, both earned the designation for cutting energy use. To participate in the ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry, operations must first establish their baselines for energy consumption, then put processes in place to conserve and track usage. CEMEX USA slashed its energy intensity by 53 percent at its De Zavala Terminal and cut its energy intensity by 39% at its Tyler Terminal, both exceeding the program's requirement to reduce energy intensity by 10 percent within 5 years.
To decrease energy use, CEMEX has replaced equipment at the terminals with more energy-efficient versions, and employees have replaced all lighting with LED energy-efficient light bulbs.
"At CEMEX, we are committed to sustainability, so we are constantly looking for opportunities where we can save energy and reduce our energy footprint," said CEMEX USA Executive Vice President—Logistics Matt Wild. "We are proud of our operations for their dedication and applaud them for taking these important steps to conserve energy."
The two terminals are the latest CEMEX USA operations to be recognized by the EPA for environmental and conservation efforts. CEMEX USA has a longstanding commitment to sustainability and conservation, earning EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019 and 2020. More than 50 CEMEX USA operations have been recognized for excellence in ENERGY STAR® Programs.
About CEMEX USA
CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities throughout the world. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, more than 50 strategically located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.