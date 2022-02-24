AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent acquisition automation platform, will be showcasing some of its latest advances in talent acquisition and recruitment CRM technology at SIA's Annual Executive Forum. This annual forum for staffing executives to connect and gain new insights from key industry trends is being held February 28 to March 3, 2022 in Austin, Texas. At the event, staffing leaders will discuss business challenges, growth, trends, and innovations in HR and staffing technology. Attendees can learn about CEIPAL's complete talent management ecosystem, which improves recruiting and increases new hires. In addition, attendees can preview CEIPAL's patent-pending DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) Technology.
Attendees are invited to visit CEIPAL at booth #114 to learn how to successfully:
Use customer engagement and talent marketing to drive staffing success
Apply an AI-powered applicant tracking system to engage the best candidates more quickly and to improve sourcing
Access the most diverse, high-quality talent pool
Utilize business analytics to give your team access to critical data for better decision-making
Attendees who visit CEIPAL's SIA Executive Forum booth #114 can also experience virtual reality through an Oculus VR system for which they can register to win. Those who are not attending, but wish to learn more about CEIPAL's features and capabilities, can request a personalized demo and find additional information at http://www.ceipal.com.
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Our system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 1,800+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally.
