RetailMeNot Announces the Arrival of Its Annual Cash Back Day, the National Retail Holiday That Celebrates Shoppers by Helping Them Earn Money When They Shop

NEW! Bonus Day Added! - The Annual RetailMeNot Cash Back Day to Take Place Thursday, November 5 through Friday, November 6 - Additional Savings Opportunities This Year with the Launch of New Flash Deals and Product-Specific Deals with an extended timeframe of 48 Hours to Help People Save Even More Money This Holiday - The inaugural Cash Back Day was the biggest payout of the year where shoppers earned an average $19 per order