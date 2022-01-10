AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of Healthcare technology solutions for hospitals and behavioral health facilities, has successfully made a holiday donation to Child Focus, a private, non-profit agency that will help children and families in the Cincinnati, Ohio area.
Cantata Health employees chose the "Sponsor a Child" option, which involved Child Focus accepting $25 and larger gift cards to Speedway, BP, Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, JC Penney, and other major retailers to supplement families for the 2021 Giving Tree program. Giving Tree assists children enrolled in Child Focus programs who require additional assistance during the holidays. Gift cards give families flexibility and allow older teens to select items and clothing that they want by December 15, 2021.
In just one week, the Cantata Health Solutions team raised over $1,500 for Child Focus's Giving Tree Initiative, putting smiles on the faces of families in need this holiday season. With the help of WCPO 9, Kroger, and the Durango Green Neighborhood, 1,779 toys were collected, and 131 Giving Tree families totaling 376 children were sponsored!
"I am absolutely speechless. Your generosity will make the holidays merry and bright for lots of Child Focus families!" Pamela Lindeman, President/CEO, Child Focus.
About Child Focus
Today, Child Focus directly serves over 20,000 children, families, and adults annually. A private, non-profit 501(c)(3) agency, its 360+ staff, 1,137 volunteers, and 35 foster families help provide a broad range of early learning, mental health, school, foster care, and community services. With over forty years of experience in the community, an agency budget of $20 million dollars and serving 17 counties last year, our spectrum of services includes outpatient individual, family and group therapy, diagnostic testing, psychiatric services, day treatment, mental health prevention, and support services in schools, mobile crisis, management of a county-wide 24-hour crisis hotline (528-SAVE), parent education, foster care, Life Skills preparation, Head Start and early learning programs for children ages prenatal to kindergarten, before and after school programs for K-5, community programs, and professional training. To learn more about Child Focus, visit: https://www.child-focus.org/
About Cantata Health Solutions
Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and behavioral health facilities purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. Cantata Health's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management, and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software are configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system; provide staff and administrators with greater visibility to patient care across the continuum of care; ensure predictable financial outcomes; improve back-office operations; clinical efficiency; and revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their team of experts provides uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about the Cantata Health Solutions, Convergence Care Platform or to request a demo visit: https://cantatahealth.com/convergence-care-platform/
