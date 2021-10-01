AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is excited to break ground on the 128,000-square-foot Anthology of Austin, a ground-up assisted living and memory care facility positioned cattycorner to The Domain in north Austin. This new development, constructed on behalf of Anthology Senior Living, will provide supportive services and assistance to residents, ensuring their safety and well-being.
Designed by OZ Architecture, the five-story building will feature 130 spacious units in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom configurations. Amenities will include a salon, multiple dining rooms to enjoy gourmet meals, a high-end fitness center, a discovery room, a theater, a clubhouse, and a bar/bistro. The development encompasses every aspect that future residents might desire.
The prime location of this development, just minutes from some of Austin's best restaurants and shopping, will be alluring to many prospective tenants. The 2.2-acre site will boast two large courtyards with space to enjoy the impressive landscaping.
With over $725M in multifamily projects under construction across the state, Cadence McShane is currently ranked as one of the top multifamily contractors in Texas. This will be the Cadence McShane's third assisted living/memory care project with Anthology Senior Living.
"Cadence McShane is excited to build upon our relationship with Anthology Senior Living through this key project," remarked Srinath Pai Kasturi, Executive Vice President of Cadence McShane. "We look forward to delivering an exceptional building and are confident in the high-quality care that will be provided here for years to come."
The project is slated for completion in spring of 2023.
About Cadence McShane Construction Company
Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane Construction Company (CMC) has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Education, Multifamily, Senior Living, Commercial, and Industrial market sectors, we offer design-build, and construction management services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. CMC is part of The McShane Companies and, along-side our sister company McShane Construction, is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in the United States, with Top-10 rankings across the Multifamily, Senior Living and Education sectors. For additional information, visit the firm's website at https://cadencemcshane.com.
About Anthology Senior Living
Anthology Senior Living is a vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of CA Venture's senior living platform. Their full portfolio encompasses both Anthology owned and operated, and 3rd party operated communities offering senior living options for independent living, assisted living, and memory care across the United States, with 42 locations in 16 different states. Anthology Senior Living boasts over 1,900 residents and 1,855 team members across their portfolio and is headquartered in Denver, CO. The individual communities foster a culture of inclusion, where seniors are encouraged to continue their life story in a beautiful, meaningful way. For more information about Anthology Senior Living, visit http://www.AnthologySeniorLiving.com.
