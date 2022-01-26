HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. Winners were celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
As HR challenges grow, and the Great Resignation continues, CDR Companies, LLC has created an innovative approach to improve talent retention and keep up with the ever-changing needs of the talent landscape.
CDR-U Coach is an AI-type avatar coaching platform that debriefs the unmatched CDR 3-D Suite, a trio of scientifically validated assessments. This is a scalable and economical coaching solution designed to reach the 80% of employees who typically do not receive this type of feedback. The CDR 3-D Suite reaches below a surface-level view to uncover everyone's personality strengths, risk factors, and motivation fingerprint. These elements are essential for improving performance and lifelong career success. Talent retention is a challenge for most organizations and studies show that offering personalized development is essential to keeping employees on board.
Kelly Makino, Ed.D., Head of Learning & Development, Tang & Co. said "We use CDR-U Coach for managers at our company and get rave reviews! We find this invaluable for both assessment and to help folks to level up when they get a promotion…It can be hard to find something scalable for front line pros, especially when they've already been through the basics, like DiSC, MBTI, or PI. CDR-U Coach has generated some fabulous aha moments for more experienced front-line folks who hold key positions. Definitely a trusty go-to for our team at Tang!"
Watch Nancy Parsons Accept the Gold Stevie Award for Best New Product or Service of the Year at the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business here (https://youtu.be/N4GKzF_Mops).
About CDR Companies, LLC
In 2019, the CDR-U, LLC team developed, sourced, and acquired technical services to make CDR-U Coach a scalable product for talent development. The visionary founder behind CDR-U Coach, Nancy Parsons, was awarded the prestigious 2019 MEECO International Thought Leadership of Distinction in Executive Coaching. The script mirrors Parsons' level of expertise, that of the CDR Assessment Group team, and its proven track record of success.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards go http://www.stevieawards.org.
