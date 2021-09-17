DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is pleased to announce that Core 5 Industrial Partners has selected the firm to complete a new 279,356-square-foot industrial warehouse - one of four buildings included in Core 5's new McKinney Logistics Center located off Highway 5.
Dubbed "Building C" by Core 5, the new 32-foot clear height industrial warehouse will feature 48 overhead dock doors and four drive-up ramps in a cross-dock configuration. The lot will have 50 trailer spaces and 249 parking spaces.
The building will be constructed using tilt wall panels with a smooth concrete finish and cast stone masonry. Additionally, the main entrance will feature an attractive aluminum storefront with insulated glass.
Construction has recently wrapped on buildings A and B, keeping pace with the industrial boom in North Texas. Building C will be the perfect example of what warehouse tenants search for, and a great addition to the logistics center.
"Cadence McShane is pleased to play a part in bringing industrial warehouse space to McKinney," remarked Will Hodges, President of Cadence McShane. "We are excited to build an ongoing relationship with Core 5 on this important project."
Macgregor Associates Architects is serving as project architect.
The project will break ground in October.
