DALLAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), a life science focused specialty finance company, announced today that Chairman and CEO Winston Black will present via webcast at the Life Sciences Investor Forum being held June 25, 2020.
Details of SWK's presentation are as follows:
Event:
Life Sciences Investor Forum
Date:
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Time:
11:30 a.m., ET
Link:
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
During the presentation, Mr. Black will discuss SWK Holdings' business strategy, which focuses on providing capital that supports growth opportunities for small and mid-sized life sciences companies through the creation of unique financing structures. These deals typically range in size from $5 million to $20 million, a market segment often ignored by other structured finance companies.
As of May 11, 2020, and since inception of the strategy, SWK and its partners have executed transactions with 36 different parties under its specialty finance strategy, funding an aggregate $540.1 million in various financial products across the life science sector. SWK's portfolio includes senior and subordinated debt backed by royalties and synthetic royalties paid by companies in the life science sector, and purchased royalties generated by sales of life science products and related intellectual property
On August 26, 2019, SWK acquired Enteris BioPharma, Inc. ("Enteris"), a biotechnology company developing innovative oral formulations of hard-to-dose peptide- and small molecule-based therapies built around its proprietary drug delivery technology, Peptelligence®. Presently, many drugs in these categories can only be administered via intravenous injection, which can limit market opportunities for the drug maker and reduce patient compliance. Enteris licenses its Peptelligence technology to pharmaceutical partners to use to improve the solubility of hard-to-dose therapeutics.
About Life Sciences Investor Forum:
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
About SWK Holdings:|
SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in SWK's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.