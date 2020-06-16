PLANO, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Joy Tan, will deliver the keynote presentation at the 2020 WITI Virtual Summit, a summit focused on empowering women in technology. Taking place on June 23-24, 2020, the summit will bring speakers and attendees together to build and expand strong connections and to foster women's success in all technology related fields and organizations.
Tan's keynote presentation titled, "The New Reality: Technology & Global Politics Are Permanently Intertwined," will take place on Wednesday, June 24 at 8:45 a.m. ET. The company is a corporate member of WITI as well as a sponsor of the 2020 summit. With more than 300 partners worldwide and 30 years of advocating for and recognizing women's contributions in the industry, WITI delivers inventive resources and platforms designed to empower innovators and build a culture focused on collaboration and inclusion.
Huawei, one of the world's largest tech companies, employs more than 188,000 employees globally. The company's diverse set of employees come from more than 160 countries and regions. To date, Huawei has launched numerous diversity initiatives focusing on nationality, gender, age, race and religion. Huawei emphasizes gender equality in employment and prohibit gender bias, in strict compliance with all applicable international conventions as well as local laws and regulations. The company also prioritizes the selection of female managers and helps them advance their careers.
For more on the 2020 WITI Virtual Summit visit: https://summit.witi.com/
