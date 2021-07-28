CUCollaborate is a research, consulting, and software company with a mission to help credit unions beat banks. Our proprietary software allows us to mitigate the impact regulations have on credit unions’ ability to grow. We specialize in growth, field of membership and chartering, CDFI certification and grant writing, low-income designation attainment and retention, and mergers and acquisitions. We work with over 200 credit unions ranging in size from $5 million in assets to over $10 billion.