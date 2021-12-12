AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barbara Kristof, a former editor and teacher from Austin, Texas, her sister Rosemary Woods, a retired social worker living in San Antonio, Texas, and artist Barbara Kelley, also of San Antonio have completed their new book "Meili and Wenling": a heartwarming story of friendship sure to become a favorite for young readers.
"Meili and Wenling" is the story of a giant panda and a young Chinese girl whose lives become intertwined after Wenling visits the pandas at the Wolong National Nature Reserve. It is at Wolong, which sprung like magic out of the panda book Wenling's grandmother gave her on her fifth birthday, that Wenling and Meili meet for the first time.
From the very first moment they are together, Meili and Wenling communicate in a way that only the two of them understand, and Meili becomes that still, small voice inside Wenling's head that leads her to make good decisions and take the right actions.
In this story, a family of giant pandas and a family of humans create together a kind of magical place that is built on the love and trust they feel for each other.
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Kristof and Rosemary Woods's engrossing book with its enchanting illustrations is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Meili and Wenling" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing